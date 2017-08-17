New Haven Promise awards scholarship money to 359 local students

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A big night ahead in New Haven for more than 350 students who are about to go off to college in the coming days and weeks.

Those students will be awarded scholarship money through New Haven Promise. The program offers money to students who live in the elm city and meet specific academic qualifications.

A “scholar celebration” will take place Thursday evening at Southern Connecticut State University. The program began back in 2010 and continues to grow every year.

“Last year we had 300 students qualify. This year 359, so for the last 4 to 5 years we’ve increased the number of recipients, which means students are working hard, our partners, families understand the message. They get it,” said Patricia Melton, President, New Haven Promise.

All those receiving the scholarship are attending a private or public college here in Connecticut.

News 8’s Keith Kountz is the emcee for Thursday night’s event.

