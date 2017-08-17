No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million

(ABC)– The numbers for the $432.5 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night — but there was no winning ticket.
The estimated jackpot has now jumped to $510 million. The numbers will be drawn Saturday night.
The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64. The Powerball is 4.
JUST IN: The winning #Powerball numbers are 64-43-60-09-15. Powerball is 04: https://t.co/CmQUakXKqz pic.twitter.com/PGz4sq8qhC
— ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2017
The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.