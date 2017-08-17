Opera Palooza kicks off in New Haven this Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Opera Palooza, a big event is kicking off this weekend in the elm city and Jocelyn Maminta is a part of it. Starring singers from celebrated New England conservatories backed by a 30-Piece orchestra featuring musicians from symphonies throughout the region.
Featuring some of Opera’s favorites:
- Caro Nome from Rigoletto
- Quando M’en Vo from La Bohème
- O Mio Babbino Caro from Gianni Schicchi
- Non So Più from The Marriage of FigarO
Opera Palooza kicks off Saturday August 19th on the New Haven Green at 7:00p.m.