Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam also to face trial in Belgium

(ABC News) — Belgian authorities say the lone surviving suspect in the massacres in France in November 2015 will stand trial in Belgium over a shootout with police officers just before he was caught last year.

The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed Thursday that Salah Abdeslam and a suspected accomplice would face trial for attempted murder. The trial date could be set in the coming weeks.

Related Content: Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam refuses to answer questions

Abdeslam and two suspects were hiding in an apartment in Brussels when police arrived for a routine search of the flat. Four officers were injured in the shootout that followed and one suspect was killed. Abdeslam was captured a few days later in the flashpoint Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek.

He is currently in prison in France and unlikely to face trial there for several years.

Related: Paris Attacks Suspect Salah Abdeslam Wounded and Detained Following Police Shootout