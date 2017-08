(WTNH) — Metro-North Railroad officials confirm that a person was fatally hit by a train Thursday morning.

Thursday morning at approximately 12:45 a.m., an unidentified person was struck by a train.

Metro-North officials say that the train was bound for New Haven when a person was struck between Southport and Fairfield.

There were no more details available to News 8 and there are no delays reported at this time.

News 8 will update this story as it develops.