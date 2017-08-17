Police apprehend man wanted for dragging woman with stolen truck in New London

Related Coverage Woman dragged while loading vehicle in front of store in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have caught the man accused of stealing a pickup truck and dragging a woman with it in New London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:46 p.m., a man stole a white 2014 Ford F350 pickup truck, from a woman who was loading items into it, in the Home Goods parking lot on North Frontage Road. When the woman tried to stop the theft, police say she was dragged a few feet from the truck and fell. The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of an injury to her arm.

That same night at around 9 p.m., police in Westchester found the stolen pickup truck in New York. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Christian Guzman. He was apprehended after being involved in an accident with a Westchester police vehicle.

New London Police say they have had contact with Guzman before when he sought a homeless shelter pass.

Police say charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.