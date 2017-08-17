Police apprehend man wanted for dragging woman with stolen truck in New London

(Facebook / New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have caught the man accused of stealing a pickup truck and dragging a woman with it in New London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:46 p.m., a man stole a white 2014 Ford F350 pickup truck, from a woman who was loading items into it, in the Home Goods parking lot on North Frontage Road. When the woman tried to stop the theft, police say she was dragged a few feet from the truck and fell. The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of an injury to her arm.

That same night at around 9 p.m., police in Westchester found the stolen pickup truck in New York. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Christian Guzman. He was apprehended after being involved in an accident with a Westchester police vehicle.

New London Police say they have had contact with Guzman before when he sought a homeless shelter pass.

Police say charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.

