‘Rally to Resist White Supremacy’ held at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally was held on the steps of the State Capitol building in Hartford Thursday to protest white supremacist groups and hate in the United Sates.

Resist white supremacy rally at capitol pic.twitter.com/Ixvc4shH6B — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 17, 2017

Almost 100 protesters gathered at the Capitol at 11:00 a.m. to hear multiple speakers discuss the current political climate in the United States, and what we the people can do about it.

Among those spearkers was Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, who is one of many candidates running for Governor of Connecticut in 2018. Drew said that what defines the American people now is how we react to people that try to divide us as a nation.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew at “Resist White Supremacy” rally pic.twitter.com/8ACXO0TsnC — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 17, 2017

Janice Mitchell, of Milford, said she came to the rally to show her support for peace and diversity in the United States.

Janice Mitchell came from Milford to attend rally pic.twitter.com/Egj5UFQh5E — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 17, 2017

Elected officials at the event, all Democrats, called out their Republican counterparts for not attending Thursday’s event.

Elected officials at rally, all Democrats, call out Republicans for not attending pic.twitter.com/CNjjOe73HE — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 17, 2017

On Wednesday, Connecticut Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano had strong words for white supremacist views, but declined to criticize President Trump.

These aren’t American values that’s being espoused at these events at these rallies. They’re not our values. I certainly think the President could have been more articulate.”