‘Rally to Resist White Supremacy’ held at State Capitol

About 100 protesters attended the "Rally to Resist White Supremacy" on the steps of the Capitol in Hartford Thursday (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally was held on the steps of the State Capitol building in Hartford Thursday to protest white supremacist groups and hate in the United Sates.

Almost 100 protesters gathered at the Capitol at 11:00 a.m. to hear multiple speakers discuss the current political climate in the United States, and what we the people can do about it.

(WTNH / Mark Davis)

Among those spearkers was Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, who is one of many candidates running for Governor of Connecticut in 2018. Drew said that what defines the American people now is how we react to people that try to divide us as a nation.

Janice Mitchell, of Milford, said she came to the rally to show her support for peace and diversity in the United States.

Elected officials at the event, all Democrats, called out their Republican counterparts for not attending Thursday’s event.

On Wednesday, Connecticut Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano had strong words for white supremacist views, but declined to criticize President Trump.

These aren’t American values that’s being espoused at these events at these rallies. They’re not our values. I certainly think the President could have been more articulate.”

