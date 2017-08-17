Safety changes at Silver Sands State Park being considered

WTNH.com staff Published:
Warning barricade on Milford's Gulf Beach (WTNH / Ken Melech)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State environmental officials are considering safety changes at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

These changes have been prompted by a recent drowning.

Related Content: Officials meet to discuss how to make Silver Sands Beach in Milford safer after recent drowning

Environmental officials met with city leaders earlier in August.

They are now thinking about improving signs new the sandbar that connects the park to Charles Island and looking at what can be done to have lifeguards on duty more often.

Related Content: Police identify body found near Silver Sands Beach

28-year-old George Swaby died after a wave swept him off that sandbar last month.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s