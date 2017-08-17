Safety changes at Silver Sands State Park being considered

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State environmental officials are considering safety changes at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

These changes have been prompted by a recent drowning.

Environmental officials met with city leaders earlier in August.

They are now thinking about improving signs new the sandbar that connects the park to Charles Island and looking at what can be done to have lifeguards on duty more often.

28-year-old George Swaby died after a wave swept him off that sandbar last month.