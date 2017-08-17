Second teen arrested in murder of Danbury man

Lorenzo Santana (Courtesy: Danbury Police Department)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A second teen was arrested Thursday in the murder of a Danbury man who was found unconscious near his car earlier this month.

Police say on August 5th at around 5:46 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Street where they found 18-year-old Gabriel Bara-Bardo alone and unconscious in the roadway near his car.

Bara-Bardo later died from his injuries and the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of his death was complications from a blunt impact to the head and neck. The manner of death was then ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, it was determined that 16-year-old Lorenzo Santana, of Danbury, was involved in the murder. He was charged with felony murder, robbery, criminal mischief, larceny and conspiracy to commit the previous charges. Santana is already in custody in a Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Ronald Massagli (Courtesy: Danbury Police Department)

On Wednesday, 15-year-old Ronald Massagli was also arrested in Bara-Bardo’s murder. He was taken to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say additional arrests are expected. The incident remains under investigation.

