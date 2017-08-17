Solving problems one scoop at a time

Related Coverage National Vanilla Ice Cream day celebrated Sunday

(WTNH) — Sixteen-year-old Hannah Pucci saw a problem and found a clever solution.

She saw her mom struggling to scoop ice cream into a cone one day and then the idea clicked.

Pucci realized that it is easier using your hands to scoop ice cream as opposed to an ice cream scooper. She figured that if you had the perfect scoop for your cone, you could just take it out and place it in, with no scooping required.

That was the inspiration for Egghead Ice Cream.

The idea originated as her school was preparing for the 2012 Connecticut Invention Convention. Her teacher told her class to think of a problem and then come up with a solution.

“I didn’t think of the egg shape first. What I thought of was just something to wedge into a cone. I thought [of] an Easter egg around Easter time, and I placed the plastic Easter egg on a cone and it fit. Then Egghead just became the name,” Pucci said.

Pucci has been able to work with companies in Connecticut, as well as UConn. She says they’ve helped turn the idea from a simple concept into reality.

The UConn School of Engineering completed a high-volume, cost-effective manufacturing process which helped with the molding of Egghead Ice Cream, taking it from the machine, through the molds and all the way into the packaging.

Pucci says she is passionate about inspiring other kids.

“I continue to go back to the Connecticut Invention Convention because it is such a great program that offers kids the abilities to create and innovate. Hopefully I will be able to become a mentor one day for other kids or entrepreneurs who are looking to take their product to market,” she said.

She hopes to keep Egghead Ice Cream in Connecticut because it is Connecticut-born idea.