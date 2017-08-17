Stretch Your Dollar: How to not overspend during tempting tax-free week

(WTNH)– It is time to start paying close attention to those flyers. Competition is about to heat up for your business and that’s good news for consumers. This morning we are stretching your dollar with where to find the deals for tax free week that starts this weekend .

It is a good time to be a consumer. It’s tax-free week in Connecticut starting Sunday which is a great time to buy clothing. Most clothing or shoes under $100 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. Anything over that will not.

While it’s a good time to buy these items and save money, UNH’s Pete Peterson reminds you to be careful not to overdo it.

“There’s also the temptation to overspend. You can buy things because you’re there, they’re in the store, the stores have sales to get you there, and you may find yourself tempted to buy something you really didn’t need,” said Peterson.

Retail is a highly competitive business. Start pre-shopping now. You’ll see stores like Kohl’s, Macy’s and JC Penneys are already offering promo codes for additional savings. It’s a good idea to check your favorite stores now because planning ahead is key to staying in budget.

“Because the temptation will be there to overspend, half hour spent ahead of time planning out what you need, what you can afford, where you’re going to buy it, that sort of thing can reap real benefits for us as consumers,” said Peterson.

It’s also a good idea to stick with the stores you know. Don’t stray from your habits. That way you’re already familiar with the product and quality. It’s only a good deal when the product lasts as long as you’re expecting.

As you’re doing your school shopping, pick up a little something for a child who needs it. News 8 is hosting a supply drive this Sunday. I’ll be out at the Connecticut Post Mall this Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. with Keith and Jocelyn collecting backpacks and supplies. Stop by, bring a donation or just come and say hi to us.