Time Magazine cover depicts Nazi salute with US flag

By Published:

(CNN) – The cover of Time Magazine’s latest issue is an illustration of racial hatred in America.

It shows a figure in jack boots giving a Nazi salute while mostly hidden behind a draped American flag.

Related Content: ‘Rally to Resist White Supremacy’ held at State Capitol

The symbolism is unmistakable – white supremacist hate groups hiding under a veil of patriotism. It comes after the deadly violence in Charlottesville.

A woman was killed when an accused white supremacist allegedly slammed his car into a crowd of people at a rally billed to “unite the right.”

Related Content: Trump decries monument removals, ‘history ripped apart’

The artist who designed the image says white supremacists are taking advantage of the freedoms America guarantees “to further an agenda of hatred.”

Related Posts