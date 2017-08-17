Time Magazine cover depicts Nazi salute with US flag

(CNN) – The cover of Time Magazine’s latest issue is an illustration of racial hatred in America.

It shows a figure in jack boots giving a Nazi salute while mostly hidden behind a draped American flag.

The symbolism is unmistakable – white supremacist hate groups hiding under a veil of patriotism. It comes after the deadly violence in Charlottesville.

A woman was killed when an accused white supremacist allegedly slammed his car into a crowd of people at a rally billed to “unite the right.”

The artist who designed the image says white supremacists are taking advantage of the freedoms America guarantees “to further an agenda of hatred.”