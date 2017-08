(WTNH) — Imagine coming into work to start your day, and finding a live puma at your desk.

That’s what happened recently at an office building in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Workers arrived in the building and found a puma hiding under a desk.

Firefighters were called in to remove the puma from the building. According to ABC News, the puma was released into a wildlife sanctuary, a non-governmental organization.

It is not clear how the firefighters were able to safely remove the puma from the building.