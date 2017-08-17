Woman attacked by coyote while walking on upstate NY trail

Related Coverage Coyote attacks family dog in Wallingford

(ABC News) — Authorities say a woman has suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a coyote while walking on a trail in a rural upstate New York town.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the woman encountered the animal on a trail along a canal in the town of Kingsbury on Wednesday. Police say she suffered bites to her face, arm and leg before jumping into the canal to get away from the coyote.

The woman walked to a nearby house to get help. Officials say she was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. Information on her condition hasn’t been released.

Officials believe the coyote may be rabid. Police and state environmental conservation officers searched the area where the attacked occurred but didn’t find the animal.