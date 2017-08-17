YMCA Preschool Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kids will be back to school before we know it, so it’s important we look into getting our toddlers into a school program sooner rather than later. Kristen Pollard and Eric Hutchinson stopped by the station to talk with Laura Hutchinson about the YMCA”s preschool program offered around the state.

Pollard says the earlier we get kids in a learning environment, the better they will do for the rest of their lives. The YMCA serves 52 communities across the Greater Hartford area, with infant/toddler care, preschool and before/after school programs. In 2016, YMCA’s across the state of Connecticut, including the Greater Hartford YMCA, served 3,157 children in preschool and 7,802 kids in before and after school programs.

Most of the YMCA preschools are NAEYC accredited.

For more information about the programs make sure to watch the video above.