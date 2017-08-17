YMCA Preschool Program

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kids will be back to school before we know it, so it’s important we look into getting our toddlers into a school program sooner rather than later. Kristen Pollard and Eric Hutchinson stopped by the station to talk with Laura Hutchinson about the YMCA”s preschool program offered around the state.

Pollard says the earlier we get kids in a learning environment, the better they will do for the rest of their lives. The YMCA serves 52 communities across the Greater Hartford area, with infant/toddler care, preschool and before/after school programs.  In 2016, YMCA’s across the state of Connecticut, including the Greater Hartford YMCA, served 3,157 children in preschool and 7,802 kids in before and after school programs.

Most of the YMCA preschools are NAEYC accredited.

For more information about the programs make sure to watch the video above.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s