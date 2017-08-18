21-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Stratford last week.

Officers say they arrested 21-year-old Michael “Buddha” Catchings of Stratford on Friday in connection to the shooting death of Raenetta Catchings on August 13. Police say Catchings is the uncle of the deceased victim. According to police, a second victim was also shot, but survived his injuries.

Police say Catchings turned himself into officers as a result of a warrant for the incident. They say they are charging Catchings with manslaughter with a firearm, criminal use of a fire arm, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Officials say Catchings was held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in Bridgeport Court on August 29.

“I’d like to thank the Stratford Police Department for their diligence in their investigation and in making a timely arrest in this case. This event was a tragedy on many levels, and it is my hope that those responsible will be brought to justice and the families of the victims can get some closure,” said Stratford Mayor John Harkins on the arrest of Catchings.