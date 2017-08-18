Box Office Scoop: Movies to See, Movies to Skip This Weekend

CT Style's Meghan Yost talks to Film Critic Jackson Murphy about this weekend's new movie releases.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve got a few different options in theaters this weekend. There’s some action, some comedy, and even a real life drama. First up is ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ an action comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

“You get the snarky Ryan Reynolds dialogue, which I’m so sick of, mixed with the over the top foul mouth dialogue of Samuel L. Jackson,” said Jackson Murphy, the film critic known as “Lights Camera Jackson.”

The movie has several action packed scenes, but…

“Only one of them stands out for me,” said Murphy. “It was well staged. It’s well shot and nobody really talks through it so it was a nice breather.”

But should you see it or skip it? According to Murphy, “if you like these two [actors] see it, but otherwise skip ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard.’”

This weekend’s next big release is ‘Logan Lucky.’

“It really does have a good cast lead by Channing Tatum and Adam Driver,” Murphy said.

The brothers attempt a heist during Nascar’s legendary Coca Cola 600 race.

“Hilary Swank’s in it, Seth McFarlane, but the one to watch out for is Daniel Craig,” Murphy said of the movie. “Here it’s a very wacky quirky Daniel Craig role with a very different accent for him. This has a very quirky niche feel to it when you watch the trailers. Lot of comedy they’re going for, lot of dry humor, could be some dramatic elements as well.”

But as for Murphy’s verdict?

“As far as ‘Logan Lucky’ is concerned, I say see it at your own risk,” he said.

Last up is ‘Step,’ which tells the true-life story of 19 high school girls in Baltimore competing together in a step group.

“The framework is about a competition that takes place at the end of the year, but there’s so much beyond that for this movie,” Murphy explained. “Because the director Amanda Lipitz focuses directly on three girls all in their senior year and their struggles to get into college, to support their own families — some of them don’t even have food on the table at night. It’s a fascinating film. It’s emotional. It’s inspiring.”

So should you see it or skip it?

“Rarely do I get to say this on this show — absolutely see ‘Step,’” Murphy said. “Best movie of the year so far.”

For more movie reviews from Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.

