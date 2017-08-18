Couple says iPhone blew up near infant daughter

WTNH.com Staff Published:

WASHINGTON (WTNH/CNN)– A Washington D.C. man now has burn marks on his arm and he says a cell phone is to blame.

Curtis Gilmore says the iPhone 6S Plus suddenly blew up. He says it happened when he and his girlfriend were lying near the phone with their infant daughter.

The phone was not charging at the time and hadn’t been used when it caught fire.

“We were just talking, talking, talking and something went pow. And I bounced up and I was like, Aah! And I looked and the phone was on fire,” said DeAngela Miller, iPhone Owner.

The fire was put out pretty quickly. Apple says it plans on looking into what caused the explosion.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s