Couple says iPhone blew up near infant daughter

WASHINGTON (WTNH/CNN)– A Washington D.C. man now has burn marks on his arm and he says a cell phone is to blame.

Curtis Gilmore says the iPhone 6S Plus suddenly blew up. He says it happened when he and his girlfriend were lying near the phone with their infant daughter.

The phone was not charging at the time and hadn’t been used when it caught fire.

“We were just talking, talking, talking and something went pow. And I bounced up and I was like, Aah! And I looked and the phone was on fire,” said DeAngela Miller, iPhone Owner.

The fire was put out pretty quickly. Apple says it plans on looking into what caused the explosion.