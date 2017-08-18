DEEP: Bacteria closes 4 state swimming areas, including Silver Sands

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has released a new water quality report on Friday.

DEEP says due to high bacteria counts, the swimming areas at Silver Sands State Park in Milford and Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent are closed.

Related: DEEP issues water quality update

On Thursday, DEEP announced that high bacteria counts also closed the swimming area at Indian Well State Park in Shelton.

Additionally, Kettletown State Park in Southbury remains closed due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

Related Content: Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

While the swimming areas are closed, DEEP says the parks remain open.