DEEP: Bacteria closes 4 state swimming areas, including Silver Sands

By Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has released a new water quality report on Friday.

DEEP says due to high bacteria counts, the swimming areas at Silver Sands State Park in Milford and Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent are closed.

On Thursday, DEEP announced that high bacteria counts also closed the swimming area at Indian Well State Park in Shelton.

Additionally, Kettletown State Park in Southbury remains closed due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

While the swimming areas are closed, DEEP says the parks remain open.

 

