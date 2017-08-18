Fairfield Little League fans spend off day…sledding?

(WTNH)–The Little Leaguers from Fairfield, Connecticut are taking a well-deserved day off after their opening round win over Jackson Township, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

That means their fans have a day off, too. But what to do on a day in between nail-biters in Williamsport?

Well, one of the traditions at the Little League World Series is trying to ride a piece of cardboard down the hill next to Lamade Stadium.

SportzEdge’s John Pierson caught up with a few of the kids who took a ride down, and even took a ride down himself.

Check out the video above.