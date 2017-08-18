Freebie Friday: Places to view the solar eclipse

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we’re helping you find things you can get for free this week!

There’s a lot of talk about the solar eclipse which is why we found free places you can take the kids!

There’s going to be a solar eclipse viewing party at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield Monday. They’ll also have those hard-to-find official eclipse glasses for $1.

Ridgefield Library is having another one. Free glasses there with a fun story-time and scavenger hunt.

Edible treats and fun at the Kent Memorial Library from 10 to noon on Monday.

Also national parks are free to get into next Friday, the 25th.

And keep August 24th on the calendar, that’s Thursday. It’s national waffle day and if history repeats, there will be great freebies and deals at breakfast spots.