Fugitive wanted in Louisiana arrested in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A fugitive wanted in Louisiana was captured in Groton Friday morning.

Police say at around 7:30 a.m., U.S. Marshals Service arrested 20-year-old Jeremire Lambero as a fugitive from justice for an outstanding warrant from New Orleans.

Lambero was wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, a felony that is extraditable.

Police say that the Marshals Service had received information that Lambero was staying at an apartment in Groton. He was found at that home and arrested without incident.

Lambero was held on a $1 million bond.