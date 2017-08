HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are cracking down on concert goers after a number of issues with underage drinking.

They’re trying to stop scenes like this — a brawl at a Rascal Flatts concert last year.

So far this summer, dozens have been taken to the hospital from those concerts with alcohol poisoning.

Police say they will be enforcing rules at Friday’s Florida Georgia Line concert at the Xfinity Theatre.