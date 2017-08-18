Homerun for Heroes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Homerun for Heroes is kicking off in Bridgeport this Saturday, an event that raises money for veterans across the state.

Rebekah Sprano, the Homerun for Heroes Chairperson, and Kevin Lenehan, one of the organizers, stopped by our station to talk with Jocelyn about the event that honors our military veterans and their families.

A large group of Sikorsky employees volunteer to organize the event each year and in six years has collected and donated more than $300,000 to benefit four area veteran’s charities.

The event is set for Saturday,  August 19 at 11 a.m. at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport. Tickets can be purchased here.

 

