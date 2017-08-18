Humidity, scattered thunderstorms for Friday

By Published:

Much more humidity today with scattered t-storms, a couple of them will pack a punch. Muggy weather hangs around for the first half of Saturday before lowering for the afternoon. Less humid with sunshine on Sunday, which is the pick of the weekend! The weather looks partly to mostly sunny and warm on Monday for the solar eclipse.

Today: Much more humidity with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Storms ending overnight but still very humid. Lows only in the mid 60s to around 70.

2017 hbh kevin24 Todays CT Forecast

Saturday: Still a touch humid in the morning with patchy fog. The humidity lowers for the afternoon with temps getting into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny for the solar eclipse with highs in the mid to upper 80s to around 90.

mw humidity am24 Todays CT Forecast

Tuesday: Looks warm! Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Wednesday: Scattered t-storms for the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Not as warm with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday: More clouds than sunshine but a little cooler with highs in the low 80s.

mw am temperature trend shoreline icons186 Todays CT Forecast

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s