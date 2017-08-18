Humidity, scattered thunderstorms for Friday

Much more humidity today with scattered t-storms, a couple of them will pack a punch. Muggy weather hangs around for the first half of Saturday before lowering for the afternoon. Less humid with sunshine on Sunday, which is the pick of the weekend! The weather looks partly to mostly sunny and warm on Monday for the solar eclipse.

Today: Much more humidity with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Storms ending overnight but still very humid. Lows only in the mid 60s to around 70.

Saturday: Still a touch humid in the morning with patchy fog. The humidity lowers for the afternoon with temps getting into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny for the solar eclipse with highs in the mid to upper 80s to around 90.

Tuesday: Looks warm! Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Wednesday: Scattered t-storms for the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Not as warm with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday: More clouds than sunshine but a little cooler with highs in the low 80s.