Late veteran’s flag found on street in West Haven, search underway for rightful owner

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men in Wallingford are baffled as to how someone lost a late veteran’s flag. They are now trying to track down the rightful owner.

Scott Brown says he was at a friend’s house on Campbell Avenue in West Haven a little more than a week ago. That’s when they found a folded flag in a display case.

“He found the flag sitting on the sidewalk in an upright position,” said Brown. “He knows how patriotic I am so he told me to take it in hopes we can find the family that this flag belongs to.”

Brown then took the flag to VFW Post 591 in Wallingford to get help.

“Actually I met him out here in the parking lot. He was walking around with the shadow box and the flag,” said Sean Slain, who ran into Brown by coincidence. “I said can I help you and he said I called and I’m trying to get some help with the flag.”

Slain says he called some of the nearby police departments and VFW posts to see if anyone reported a lost flag. When that turned up nothing, Slain decided to reach out to News 8.

Inside the shadow box are four bullet casings and a picture of who appears to be a veteran.

“If you look on the back of it, it’s an obituary picture and hopefully we can find the family and get it back to them,” said Brown.

The shadow box is in pretty bad shape. The back of it is being held together with duct tape.

“We find the family we are going to buy them one and replace it,” said Slain. “Somebody has got to see this picture, this flag and recognize it and hopefully you guys will be back here in a week recording us giving the flag back to the family.”

If you recognize the picture of the man or know who the flag belongs to you can call the VFW in Wallingford at 203-269-7114. You can also call News 8 at 203-784-8801.