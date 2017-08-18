Malloy announces “Robin Hood” school funding plan

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy outlines his "Robin Hood" school funding plan (WTNH / Joe Sferrazza)

HARTFORD, Conn.(WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy announced his so called “Robin Hood” school funding plan Friday morning.

The governor has been preparing it for weeks and now the Malloy Administration is releasing details of a plan to give more funding to poorer communities at the expense of more wealthy towns.

School funding checks start to go out to the cities and towns at the end of September, and without a state budget in place, Malloy has the authority to make this decision.

It could be the sledge hammer that will get the legislature to actually do something the week of September 11 because sources tell News 8 there will be a lot of towns that will be unhappy about this plan.

