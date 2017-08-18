Man pleads guilty to trafficking teenage girls

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man accused of recruiting three teenage girls to engage in prostitution at various Connecticut hotels has pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge.

Thirty-six-year-old Carlen Davis, of Meriden, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Hartford.

Prosecutors say he recruited the girls, posted advertisements online and then took them to hotels in Meriden, Milford and Hamden, where they engaged in prostitution. They were ages 14, 15 and 16.

The Meriden Record Journal reports that one of the teens also told police that Davis “pushed” her into performing sex acts with him.

Davis has been in custody since his arrest Dec. 9. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Davis also faces state charges. He has not entered a plea in that case.

