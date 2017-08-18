Man pleads guilty to trafficking teenage girls

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man accused of recruiting three teenage girls to engage in prostitution at various Connecticut hotels has pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge.

Thirty-six-year-old Carlen Davis, of Meriden, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Hartford.

Prosecutors say he recruited the girls, posted advertisements online and then took them to hotels in Meriden, Milford and Hamden, where they engaged in prostitution. They were ages 14, 15 and 16.

The Meriden Record Journal reports that one of the teens also told police that Davis “pushed” her into performing sex acts with him.

Davis has been in custody since his arrest Dec. 9. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Davis also faces state charges. He has not entered a plea in that case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s