Man suspected of killing cousin caught in Missouri

By Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged in the fatal shooting of his cousin in April has been arrested in Missouri.

The Day of New London reports that 30-year-old James Armstrong faces a murder charge in the April 12 shooting of Ralph Sebastian Sidberry in North Stonington.

Armstrong was arrested July 27 in Waynesville, Missouri but he refused to waive extradition.

Prosecutors are applying for a governor’s warrant, which is the formal process for bringing back a prisoner who refuses to waive extradition.

Both victim and suspect are members of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation. Sidberry’s mother is the tribal chairwoman. She confirmed that they are cousins and says her 31-year-old son leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and a pregnant wife.

It could not be determined if Armstrong has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s