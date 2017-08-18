Manchester man arrested for multiple Dunkin’ Donuts burglaries

Brett M. Johnson

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was arrested for multiple Dunkin’ Donuts burglaries in Suffield.

On May 31 at 2:07 AM, the Suffield Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee of Dunkin’ Donuts located at 144 Mountain Road that an unknown male had gained entry into the rear of the business. Responding officers arrived on scene in just over two minutes at which time they learned that the suspect had fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that 31-year-old Brett M. Johnson was identified as a suspect for numerous nighttime burglaries into Dunkin’ Donuts franchises throughout Connecticut which occurred April through June 2017. Suffield Police obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson was found at Enfield Superior Court on August 17, despite having failed to appear for a scheduled previous court date. Suffield Police responded to the courthouse and took Johnson into custody without incident.

He was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson was also wanted on six additional arrest warrants for burglary held by the Glastonbury Police, Canton Police, and several Troops of the CT State Police. Cooperative efforts are continuing between all involved police agencies to serve these arrest warrants on Johnson as he is in custody.

