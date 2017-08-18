Officials warn about the dangers of concussions in youth sports

(WTNH) — A warning to parents about the dangers of concussions and it’s not just on the football field.

A new survey by the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona shows that 85 percent of parents would let their children play in any contact sport, but only two thirds of those parents would let their kids play football.

“The greatest rise in participation is actually in girls’ sports. The number one increase is in cheer,” said Dr. Javier Cardenas.

That’s right.

Experts say cheerleading is seeing the biggest increase in concussions, but overall girls soccer has the highest rates of concussion in any sport.