One day after New Fairfield father is granted stay from deportation, a Meriden couple is set to be deported

(WTNH) — A Meriden couple is set to be deported and it comes just one day after a New Fairfield father set to be deported was granted a stay.

On Thursday night, the Colindres family’s tears went from despair to happy tears. Their oldest son was crying as his father was home to read him his bedtime stories.

“Best day of my life.”

A family is celebrating on Friday night.

Joel Colindres was at the airport on Thursday saying goodbye to his family, ordered to leave the U.S.

“He wouldn’t stop crying, saying ‘Daddy, please don’t go.’ It broke my heart,” Colindres said.

Six-year-old Preston’s tears turned to elation. His father getting word that his immigration stay was granted.

“It was like something out of a movie. He picked me up and twirled me around for like a minute in the airport. We were sharking. We still are,” said Samantha Colindres.

An appeals court allowing him to remain until they can rule on his case.

“That’s why we are only asking for time…so he can stay here. The processing time for those waivers is about six months.”

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else because it destroys your heart completely, like someone ripping your heart out of your chest for no reason,” Colindres said.

But in Connecticut, other families are fighting the same fight after a crackdown by the Trump administration.

From Nury Chavarria who was granted a temporary stay after taking refuge in a church to Marco Reyes who has been at a New Haven church for the past ten days…and now the Ramos family from Meriden.

“You always think it’s not going to happen to my parents,” Jason Ramos said about his parents.

After a routine check earlier in the month, Franklin and Gioconba Ramos were told they must leave for Ecuador, a country they left more than two decades ago, leaving behind their two American-born children.

The order came down on the same day that their youngest son Erick went to college orientation.

“My goals surround not just me and my community, but my parents. I want to retire them. I want to buy them a home. I want to give them a proper marriage. It’s an experience you want to share with them,” Erick said.

“Family dinners aren’t going to be a thing. That might not mean a lot to you, but it’s a lot to me,” he said.

They are now joining a list of families fighting to stay together.

“This is the American dream. The family together, now fight together for the family. Now it’s my family. Tomorrow again, another family.”