Pet of the Week: Hippy Chick

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a very friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Hippy Chick.

This energetic girl is a survivor! She was hit by a car but with the Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter’s help, she recovered! Now she is ready to party this weekend at the Crawl/ Adoption event!

That event is happening this Sunday, August 20th on Broadway Island from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information on Hippy Chick, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter websiteor call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

