Police charge man with improperly touching, assaulting child

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with improperly touching a child over the course of five years.

Meriden police say they began investigating 34-year-old Gilberto Carrillo in June and charged him with sexual assault Thursday. The Meriden Record-Journal reports that Carrillo was arraigned Thursday and freed after posting $25,000 bond.

Carrillo’s attorney has advised him not to talk about the allegations.

Police say the now 10-year-old child told authorities that Carrillo had improperly touched her on and off since she was five.

He is due back in court on Aug. 29.

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

