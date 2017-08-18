Police charge man with improperly touching, assaulting child

By Published:
- FILE - Meriden police cruiser (WTNH / Ken Melech)

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with improperly touching a child over the course of five years.

Meriden police say they began investigating 34-year-old Gilberto Carrillo in June and charged him with sexual assault Thursday. The Meriden Record-Journal reports that Carrillo was arraigned Thursday and freed after posting $25,000 bond.

Carrillo’s attorney has advised him not to talk about the allegations.

Police say the now 10-year-old child told authorities that Carrillo had improperly touched her on and off since she was five.

He is due back in court on Aug. 29.

___

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s