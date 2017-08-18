Police investigate assault at West Hartford bar

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford Police are investigating after a man was found bleeding and unconscious at a bar early Friday morning.

Police say just after midnight, officers responded to Los Imperios, at 904 Farmington Avenue, to a man who had been assaulted and was unconscious inside the bar area. Upon arrival, a shirtless man was found bleeding from the head, laying inside. The victim regained consciousness and was treated by West Hartford Fire Department Medics, but refused further treatment.

Police say the victim did not cooperate with officers but a witness told them that he was assaulted by three men on the dance floor.

Security inside the bar did not see the assault so they did not detain anyone. However, officers learned that a man with dreadlocks wearing a dark red zip up jacket and another man wearing a dark colored hoodie were possibly involved.

Police ask anyone with information on the assault to contact them at 860-570-8841.

Additionally, police received multiple complaints from neighbors concerning patrons racing motorcycles up and down the street. The incident remains under investigation.