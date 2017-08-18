Police: Investigation leads to arrest of large-scale narcotics trafficker in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing multiple charges after an investigation showed he allegedly trafficked narcotics throughout Bridgeport and Fairfield County.

The Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team says they conducted a long-term drug investigation into a large-scale narcotics trafficker, later identified as 48-year-old Clark Thomas. An investigation revealed that Thomas has been distributing large quantities of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana throughout the City of Bridgeport and lower Fairfield County.

Investigators say as a result of the investigation, search and seizure warrants were gained for two separate residences, one on North Avenue in Bridgeport and the other on Tuckahoe Drive in Shelton. Investigators say they were also able to obtain search warrants for Thomas’s person and his vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, that investigators say they watched him use to deliver narcotics.

On Friday, the Tactical Narcotics Team worked with the FBI Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Statewide Narcotics Task Force to initiate surveillance of Thomas at his Shelton home. Police say Thomas eventually left his residence in his truck and they followed him through the back roads of Shelton to Route 15 south. They say surveillance teams followed Thomas into Norwalk where he was taken into custody with the assistance of Norwalk Police officers.

When officers checked Thomas’s vehicle, they say they found him transporting a large quantity of marijuana and $18,400, which was determined to be proceeds of illegal drug sales, according to police. They also say most of the money was found in a plastic grocery bag, bundled up in varying amounts and denominations.

Officials say they are seizing his truck as an instrument of the crime and it will be subjected to the State of Connecticut Asset and Forfeiture proceedings.

After Thomas was taken into custody, officers say they were able to obtain a multi-agency search warrant for both of his residences.

Police say in Thomas’s Bridgeport residence, they found over 400 bags of high grade heroin, over 300 grams of crack-cocaine, over 100 grams of powdered cocaine, approximately 2 ounces of marijuana, body armor and approximately $5,000 in jewelry. Officers say they seized all of the items listed above as evidence. They say the jewelry will also be subjected to appraisal and asset / forfeiture proceedings.

Shelton Police Detectives and a drug detection K-9 assisted officers at the Shelton residence, where they found a money counter and documentation that further implicated Thomas in the investigation.

Police are charging Thomas with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and criminal possession of body armor. He is being held in lieu of $50,000, pending his arraignment in court.