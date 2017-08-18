Police look to identify man struck and killed by car in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stamford Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning.

Police say just before 4 a.m., a 2008 Toyota Prius was traveling northbound on High Ridge Road when it struck a pedestrian, who was crossing High Ridge Road near the Burger King restaurant. The pedestrian was not within a crosswalk.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Police say he was not carrying any identification and are now asking the public’s help in identifying him.

The victim is described as an Asian male, who is between 60 to 70 years old, with gray hair that is medium length with a receding hair line. He is between 5’4″ to 5-7″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. The victim was wearing a blue button down short sleeve shirt over a brown button down shirt, red pants and grey and blue Asics sneakers. He was also wearing a white face Timex watch on his left wrist and a blue latex glove on his right hand.

The 65-year-old driver stayed on the scene of the collision and is coopering with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the victim or the accident is urged to contact police at 203-977-4712. The incident remains under investigation.