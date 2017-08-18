Report It Recap: August 18, 2017

By Published:

(WTNH)– From fun in the sun to some great shots of nature. Even some back to school pics. Here’s this week’s Report It Recap.

Summer vacation will start winding down over the next couple of weeks. Kids are having all their fun in the sun now before they head back to the classroom.

Speaking of which, school is already in session for some kids. The uniforms are out. It’s time for them to hit the books for the next 180 days.

Of course, there’s still a little more than a month until summer officially ends for all of us.

From the sunsets, to the sunflowers, enjoy it while it lasts.

There are some great shots from Groton and Milford. And a look at West Haven from up above.

There were photos of ski show at Bantam Lake.

While a dear doesn’t mind getting up close and personal in Uncasville.

Happy second birthday to Benjamin celebrating with Grandma Gayle.

While Bree and Bella are celebrating their great grandma Cathy – 78 years young.

You sent us photos of all the traffic backed up along I-95 in Old Lyme after an accident there.

Some of you making the most of a traffic jam by doing yoga along the highway. Some better than others.

