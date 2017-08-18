South Windsor Police Department reminds residents to lock cars after 3 cars are stolen overnight

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in South Windsor are reminding residents to lock their cars on Thursday after three cars were stolen overnight.

According to South Windsor Police, in the early overnight hours of Thursday morning, three unlocked cars with keys in them were stolen in town.

Officers say a 2004 Toyota Highlander was stolen from Scott Drive, a 2015 Infiniti Q50 was stolen from Breezy Hill Drive and a 2015 Ford Fiesta was stolen from the Berry Patch apartments.

South Windsor Officers tell News 8 that “these crimes continue because the thieves have a 100% success rate when they go out.”

The officers say they have been diligently patrolling all 28-square miles of the town and have even located and interviewed suspected car burglars. Police have not released any further information on the identities of the suspected car burglars.

Officers urge residents to lock their cars and take the keys and/or key fobs with you.