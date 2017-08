(WTNH) — Tax Free Week in Connecticut starts on Sunday.

Most individual clothing and shoes priced under $100 will not be taxed.

Individual items over $100 will be.

If something is usually over $100, but isn’t because of some discount, it will not be taxed either.

The state isn’t sure if people actually do more shopping during Tax Free Week, but it expects shoppers to save more than $4 million next week.