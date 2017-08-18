The search is on for solar eclipse sunglasses

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — The days of seeing full displays of solar eclipse sunglasses may have disappeared like the sun will behind the moon. Just days after News8 showed the Toys ‘R Us display it sold out. In fact, so did most retailers listed on NASA’s link.

While glasses are still available online – some at a premium price – they are hard to find in person. No luck at the 7-eleven store in Uncasville.

We called around and heard these recorded greetings.

“Thank you for calling the Connecticut Science Center gift shop. We are currently out of stock of the eclipse shades glasses.”

“You have reached the East Lyme Public Library. We are sorry but we do not have any solar eclipse viewing glasses.”

We finally tracked down one pair of solar eclipse glasses at the Bill Library in Ledyard but it was already spoken for.

“They’re gone now,” said library secretary Jan Dawson. “No More.”

A library patron donated 800 pairs to the town’s two libraries and within a day they were all gone.

“Yes and we had about 120 phone calls yesterday,” said Dawson.

They are on track for the same today.

“We had some come as far away as Waterbury, and Litchfield, and New Haven,” said Dawson.

The message here is call first to see if your local library has glasses to hand out or…

“We do know there are some libraries within the state and locally who are doing programs on Monday for the eclipse that still have some that are handing them out for their programs that day,” said Dawson.

One of the libraries which is holding a program on Monday is the Groton Public Library.

People are invited to go there starting at 1:00 p.m. and they can share some of the solar glasses that the library has. A group will also be there making homemade viewers out of cardboard.

It’s important to remember if you do use glasses to look at the eclipse make sure they are ISO compliant.