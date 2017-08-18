Troopers stop wrong-way driver on Route 9

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Troopers responded to Route 9 in Middletown for a reported wrong-way driver.

At approximately 2:20 AM, Hartford troopers arrived to the area where they observed a grey 2002 Honda CRV traveling in the wrong direction in the left lane.

A trooper positioned his state police cruiser in front of the Honda; however the Honda operator swerved around the cruiser and continued in the wrong way on the curved ramp towards I-91.

Troopers forced the Honda to a stop on the I-91 southbound exit 22 ramp in Cromwell where they determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old Jennifer West from Tolland. She voluntarily submitted to Standard Field Sobriety Tests that she did not perform to standard and was taken into custody.

West was charged with Reckless Driving, Disobeying the Signal of an Officer, Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, and Operating under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. She was released after posting $2,500.00 bond and scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on September 21, 2017.

If anyone does see a wrong-way driver:

Slow down and safely move to the right or to the shoulder. If there is no shoulder move as far to the right as possible.

If it can be avoided do not slam on your brakes, especially if there is a vehicle directly behind you, and do not swerve off of the road or into other lanes.

Honk the horn, flash your vehicle’s headlights, and turn on the hazard lights. It’s possible that you may be able to make the wrong-way driver aware that they are traveling in the wrong direction.

As soon as it is safe to do so call 911 and report the wrong-way driver. Be sure to give your location including direction of travel and closest exit. And if you are able to, provide a description of the vehicle.

NEVER turn around and follow a wrong-way driver!

It’s good practice when driving on the highway at night, especially after midnight, to travel in the right lane. Wrong-way drivers often travel in the left lane thinking they are in the right lane for their direction of travel.