Vernon man charged for allegedly stealing from grieving family

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was caught allegedly stealing from a grieving family in Vernon on Thursday.

At 7:51 PM, Vernon police received multiple calls about a disturbance on Loveland Hill Road, in front of Rockville Highs School. When the officers arrived, they found a man being held down inside a car.

Officers learned that the 44-year-old man, Miguel Estrada, had allegedly stolen credit cards and cash from a family on Hartyl Drive in Vernon.

The family was grieving over the loss of a close family member who died earlier that morning. A friend had gone to the house to comfort the family and Estrada came with her. While inside the home, Estrada allegedly went into one of the bedrooms and stole a change container. He was caught by the homeowner and told to leave. Estrada left and after he left the family discovered a purse was also missing. The purse was then discovered discarded inside a bathroom in the home with the credit cards and cash missing.

The victim and family members went to Estrada’s address on Old Town Road where they waited down the street for police to arrive when they saw Estrada in a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Cameron Melton driving past them on Old Town Road near Loveland Hill Road. The family confronted Estrada in the vehicle and restrained him until police arrived.

When police arrived, Estrada was found to be uncooperative and tried to walk away from officers. He then briefly struggled as he was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of credit cards belonging to the victim along with pills and suspected ecstasy tablets.

Police also learned that Melton had an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire for Violation of Probation.

Melton was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice He was held overnight at the Vernon Police Department. During processing, Estrada became combative with officers in the booking room and had to be restrained.

Estrada was charged with Possession of Narcotics, Larceny and Interfering with police along with the additional charge of interfering/resisting police.