West Haven Police warn residents of car break ins

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven Police are warning residents to lock their cars Friday after a string of break ins.

Police say they are investigating a number of car break ins in the area of Baker Street and Hinman Street. Two males were seen on video surveillance from a resident trying the car doors in the area around 5 a.m. There were no further details released on the suspects at this time.

Police say a vehicle was also stolen and that the keys had been left inside of it.

Officers remind residents to always lock your doors and remove your keys.

