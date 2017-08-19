1 injured in Saturday night Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night.

Waterbury Police stated that they were dispatched to the corner of Pine Street and Hillside Avenue at around 10:25 PM on Saturday with reports of shots fired and a party down. On the scene, police located a Hispanic male, 43, on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and groin areas. The man was transported to Waterbury Hospital.

Authorities say a suspect has not yet been found and the investigation is ongoing.

