HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a two-year-old suffered injuries after getting a hold of their parent’s gun.

Police reported that at 10:56 a.m., that they were investigating after a 2-year-old suffered a gun shot wound. They say the wound was caused by the child getting ahold of their parent's gun.

They say the two-year-old is at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

