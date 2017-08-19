3-year-old Hartford boy suffers injuries after getting ahold of parent’s gun

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a three-year-old suffered injuries after getting ahold of their parent’s gun.

Police reported that at 10:27 a.m., they responded to a home on East Raymond Street after receiving reports that a 3-year-old boy suffered a gun shot wound. They say the boy had a shoulder wound caused by him getting ahold of his parent’s gun.

The boy and his parents were taken to St. Francis Hospital, later being transported to CT Children’s Medical Center. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

The name of the boy and his parents have yet to be publicly released. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s