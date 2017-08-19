3-year-old Hartford boy suffers injuries after getting ahold of parent’s gun

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a three-year-old suffered injuries after getting ahold of their parent’s gun.

Police reported that at 10:27 a.m., they responded to a home on East Raymond Street after receiving reports that a 3-year-old boy suffered a gun shot wound. They say the boy had a shoulder wound caused by him getting ahold of his parent’s gun.

The boy and his parents were taken to St. Francis Hospital, later being transported to CT Children’s Medical Center. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

The name of the boy and his parents have yet to be publicly released. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

