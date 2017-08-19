Bringing the fun of mini cheesecakes to any occasion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Who doesn’t love a good cheesecake? This morning founder of She Imagined Sweets, Zuirrae Mitchell, stopped by our kitchen to share her sweet treat with us and talk about how she got her start in the mini cheesecake business.

She Imagined Sweets focuses on homemade mini cheesecakes and we can bring them home to anyone in the Tri-State area.

Flavors include

  • Ice Cream Cheesecake
  • Cookies & Cream
  • Candy Bar
  • NY Style
  • Banana Pudding
  • Peanut Butter & Chocolate

For more information, watch the video above or go to SheImaginedSweets.com

