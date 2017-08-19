Brother arrested after 3 young girls found dead in Maryland home

Related Coverage 3 girls under age of 10 found dead in Maryland home, police say

(ABC) — A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of three girls under age of 10 found dead in a home in Maryland, police said. One of the girls was the sister of the man now in custody, authorities said.

Antonio Williams, 25, was arrested and is a suspect in the killings of the three girls, two 6-year-olds and one 9-year-old, Prince George’s County police said in a press release. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murder and related charges.

The girls were found with stab wounds Friday morning by authorities after the mother of the suspect came home from work and found the three young victims. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Williams is a brother of one of the 6-year-olds. The other two girls are sisters from Newark, New Jersey. They are daughters of a relative of Williams’s mother, police said.

The three girls were found in a basement bedroom in bed, police said. A 2-year-old was also home but was unharmed, police said.

Police said in a news release that Williams “had sole care and custody of the children at the home overnight into Friday.”

The suspect’s mother was working an overnight shift and the suspect was left in charge, police said.

Police said, “He has confessed to killing the victims. Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.”

Williams is “in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status,” police said.

Prince George’s County Police Assistant Chief Hector Velez said Friday the community is “grieving the loss of three beautiful young children.”

“I wear a uniform, but I am a father,” Velez said.

Jennifer Donelan, director of media relations for the Prince George’s County Police Department, said it was one of the “most difficult scenes” the department’s officers have ever seen.