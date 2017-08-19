Capitol Report Preview – New Britain Mayor Asked About Potential for Governor in 2018

By Published:

(WTNH) — Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on Capitol Report, the panel discusses Connecticut’s response to President Trump’s comments about Charlottesville violence.

Plus, host Tom Dudchik asks guest panelist, Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain if she’s thinking about a run for Governor in 2018.

A lot to discuss in politics these days and this Sunday morning on our new show, “Capitol Report.” Host Tom Dudchik puts the question to New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, “will you be a Republican candidate for Governor in 2018?”

“So this is an opportunity to throw your hat in the ring for Governor here.”

“Oh, I thought you were going to say Senate. I don’t necessarily think it’s too late. I think the field is still unfolding.”

“Your name has been bantered about.”

“It has.”

“So in political circles, you wouldn’t rule it out?”

“Absolutely not.”

“But you’re not necessarily looking towards it.”

“I have an election to win in November.”

Not ruling it out….want to see more? Check out Capitol Report on Sunday at 10 a.m. right here on News 8.

You can see the whole debate and more local political topics this Sunday morning on Capitol Report. The show airs Sundays at 10:00 a.m. on News 8, with the segments of the show also available on WTNH.com.

